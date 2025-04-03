Uganda: Climate - Abi Development Sets Ambitious Targets for Uganda's Agricultural Sector By 2028

Kampala — aBi Development has unveiled an ambitious strategic framework aimed at fostering climate-resilient, green, and inclusive agro-industrial growth in Uganda by 2028.

The organization's Chief Executive Officer, Moses Nyabila, presented the framework during aBi Development's inaugural annual partners meeting Wednesday, highlighting the organization's achievements and future objectives.

Since its inception in 2010, aBi Development has disbursed approximately sh320 billion in grants and technical assistance to over 300 small and medium-sized enterprises, farmer organizations, and non-governmental organizations. This support has generated an estimated sh1.1 trillion in additional income for farmers and agribusinesses, impacting approximately 11 million individuals.

The strategic pillars outlined by Nyabila focus on enhancing climate change resilience, promoting sustainable growth, and improving the sector's global competitiveness. The Agricultural Business Centre is a hub for agricultural businesses to access finance, markets, and technology.

Climate-smart Farm Input Distribution and Services Hubs will provide climate-resilient farm inputs and services to smallholder farmers. The Agri-Finance Accelerator Fund will provide financing to agribusinesses and smallholder farmers.

Off-taker-led Value Chain Hubs will connect smallholder farmers to markets and off-takers. Digital Farmer Platforms will provide smallholder farmers with access to markets, finance, and technology.

Investment allocations include sh10 billion for tubers, cereals, oilseed, and pulses, sh12 billion for horticulture, and 16 billion Ugandan shillings for coffee.

Nyabila emphasized the significant role of agriculture in Uganda's economy, contributing 24% to the GDP and employing approximately 70% of the population. He also highlighted the sector's untapped potential for further growth.

Uganda's Minister of State for Agriculture, Fred Bwino Kyakulaga, underscored the government's commitment to facilitating the cluster approach within the agribusiness sector, hailing its potential to revolutionize the nation's agricultural landscape.

Minister Kyakulaga commended aBi Development and its partners for their proactive role in championing this collaborative model, which he believes is pivotal for addressing the multifaceted challenges confronting Uganda's agriculture.

"We welcome this drive and are excited about its immense potential in transforming the agribusiness sector and the economy," Minister Kyakulaga said.

"I want to emphasize that the growth and development of the agricultural sector requires a collective effort from all stakeholders. We must work together to promote innovation, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing if we are to achieve our goals/"

The European Union and Denmark have also reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Uganda's agricultural transformation, with a strong emphasis on sustainable practices.

Cristina Banuta, Programme Manager for Access to Finance Agri-business and Land at the European Union Delegation to Uganda, stated that "agriculture is not just the backbone of Uganda's economy; it is the foundation on which millions of lives are built."

Signe Winding Albjerg, the Danish Ambassador to Uganda, highlighted the importance of sustainable economic development and climate responsibility, noting Denmark's support for aBi Development's initiatives aimed at increasing production and productivity through climate-smart solutions.

Samson Emong, Managing Director of Cafe Africa, addressed the challenges facing the coffee sector in complying with the European Union's Deforestation Regulation and the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive.

Emong emphasized the need for collaborative efforts to enhance traceability and compliance, acknowledging aBi Development's role in awareness and coordination.

By 2028, aBi Development aims to reach 2 million farmers with enhanced inputs and services, double the productivity and income of 500,000 smallholder farmers, and strengthen agribusiness market linkages.

The organization also articulated its commitment to improving food security and rural livelihoods, while promoting climate resilience and environmental sustainability.