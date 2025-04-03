Namibia: Steenkamp Urges Staff to Implement Government's Education Plans

3 April 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Minister of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture, Sanet Steenkamp has urged the ministry staff to accelerate the implementation of their mandates, emphasising the need for swift action across all departments.

Speaking during the staff greeting ceremony on Wednesday, Steenkamp said the ministry has five years to effectively carry out the new mandate.

"Three months are gone already, there is no time to say I am settling in, please run and run fast. [President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah] does not want to hear that work is in progress, that it is in the pipeline - tangible actions and tangible results are what we are looking into," she added.

She said each function within the ministry is equally important and urged staff to celebrate and embrace the ministry's diversity rather than resisting it.

"We should not say it is not my role, it is not my function or work. We cannot have the notion that when one is assigned to a particular committee, to say 'It's not my job, I will not do it'," she noted.

Steenkamp further urged staff to avoid professional jealousy and negativity and to instead promote a culture of embracing individuality and unity.

She indicated that respect for all, openness to learning and appreciation for different perspectives will be crucial for the implementation at the new merged ministry.

"Our president emphasised that we are too few to be poor. That means we must maximise every opportunity, every bit of our resources and every talent in our ministry to drive national progress. We cannot afford inefficiencies, deficiencies, divisions, resistance to positive change or transformation... We must stand together, work hard and think smart to achieve our goals," she said.

The minister further noted that the consolidation of the ministry is not merely administrative restructuring, but a vision of a holistic approach to national development.

"I believe the decision to merge this critical portfolio stems from her excellency's profound understanding that education, innovation, youth, sport, arts and culture are indeed inseparable. It brings together several crucial sectors and functions that shape the foundation of our society," she said.

  • Nampa

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.