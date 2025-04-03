Africa: South Africa Claim Rollercoaster Win Over Egypt At TotalEnergies CAF U17 Afcon

1 April 2025
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)

South Africa claimed a rollercoaster 4-3 victory over Egypt in their opening Group B fixture at the TotalEnergies CAF Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025 to make it a fine day for COSAFA teams on Monday.

After Zambia had earlier thumped Tanzania 4-1, South Africa took an early lead against the Egyptians, before finding themselves 3-1 down inside 18 minutes.

But coach Vela Khumalo's side roared back and were level at 3-3 by halftime, before earning the victory with an Emile Witbooi winner in the second half.

The match exploded into life almost immediately, as South Africa took the lead in the first minute through Simphiwe Mlondo.

Egypt responded quickly, equalising three minutes later with a header from Anas Roshdi. The Pharaohs then surged ahead 3-1 with goals from Roshdi again and Hamza Abdel Karim in a dominant 20-minute spell.

Two penalties from Neo Bohloko - the first in the 27th minute and the second just before half-time - levelled the scores at 3-3 going into the interval.

Both sides created chances in a tense second half, but it was Witbooi who found the breakthrough, calmly finishing from the centre of the box after a well-timed pass from Bohloko.

Egypt's misery was compounded in stoppage time when Omar Abdel Aziz received a red card following a VAR review.

There will be a record 10 places for Africa at the 48-team FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Qatar, an opportunity for the continent to showcase its outstanding emerging talent on the global stage.

This will include the eight quarter-finalists and two more teams decided via play-off matches between the sides that finish third in their pools in the group stages.

Read the original article on Cosafa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Council of Southern African Football Associations. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.