Uganda: Thugs Attack Former Makerere ICT Director Inside Campus Home

Former Makerere University Director of ICT Support, Frank Kitumba, is nursing serious injuries after thugs broke into his home in the campus and beat him and his wife, and children black and blue.

The thugs led by a one Henry Katabira attacked the family at their residence in a university house opposite the College of Computing and Information Sciences.

The attack happened at around 3am when the assailants broke into the house, restrained the family, and threatened them against making an alarm.

Information circulating on the university WhatsApp groups say the thugs loaded household items onto a truck, destroyed what they couldn't take, and drove away.

The Nile Post could not independently verify the allegations.

This is the second time in two months that Kitumba has been targeted. In the previous attack, thugs vandalised his house and smashed his car windows using pickhoes and hammers.

Kitumba has been in a long-standing dispute with Makerere University over compensation following the university's refusal to renew his contract.

He demanded payment of money owed to him before vacating the official residence. After his eviction, court reinstated him, and the university later paid him.

However, sources claim it was later discovered that his NSSF contributions had not been remitted, and instead, 60 million was deposited into a the Makerere University Retirement Benefits Scheme account, a figure he disputed.

The Nile Post has contacted the University Secretary, Mr Yusuf Kiranda, for a comment on the claims.

Following the latest attack, the stolen property was traced to Wandegeya, where part of it was transferred to a drone before being moved to Kajansi.

The truck carrying the stolen items was intercepted, and some suspects were arrested.

A case of robbery has been opened at Wandegeya Police Station vide SD-REF-02/02/04/25, with the case file listing a one Henry Katabira as the suspect, alleged to have worked with others.

Kitumba, who sustained injuries during the attack, was taken to Wandegeya Medical Chambers for treatment.

Concerns have been raised over the safety of Makerere University residents as incidents of targeted violence and robbery continue to increase.

Despite a police patrol passing by during the attack, no immediate intervention was made. Investigations are ongoing.

In August 2019, was evicted from his university residence by university officials, security guards, and police.

At the time, Kitumba accused top management of conspiring against him, allegedly due to his role in recommending government control over fee collection to curb under-declaration.

The Employment Act prohibits evictions before retirement benefits are paid.

The Police are yet to release a statement on the attack on Kitumba and his family.