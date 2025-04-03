Uganda Airlines Leads Community Efforts to Clean Up of Kigungu to Reduce Bird Strikes

Officials from Uganda Airlines have spearheaded the cleaning of Lake Victoria's shoreline in Kigungu, Entebbe Municipality as one of the ways to reduce bird strikes.

The initiative was part of the airline's broader flight path sustainability project, which aims to mitigate bird strikes at Entebbe International Airport through improved waste management and environmental conservation.

The clean-up event, conducted in collaboration with Kigungu residents and local community leaders, focused on the collection and proper disposal of waste, particularly plastic and fish-processing byproducts, which have long contributed to bird activity in the area.

The accumulation of garbage along the shores of Lake Victoria has historically attracted birds that, in search of food, stray into aircraft flight paths, posing serious safety risks to aviation.

Speaking at the event, Shakilah Rahim Lamar, Head of Corporate Affairs and Public Relations at Uganda Airlines, underscored the significance of the initiative.

"Birds are drawn to the waste dumped on the shores, particularly from fish cleaning activities. Entebbe, being a bird sanctuary, attracts many birds flying in from Mabamba Bay, which increases the risk of bird strikes during takeoff and landing. These incidents cause costly disruptions, leading to grounded aircraft and flight cancellations. Through this initiative, we aim to support the community in adopting sustainable waste management practices, including the reuse, repurposing, and recycling of their waste," Shakilah said.

She said the Flight Path Sustainability Project, launched in November 2022, aims to reduce bird concentrations around the airport by 40% while promoting community-led waste management. solutions.

According to the Uganda Airlines spokesperson, the project also provides economic opportunities by transforming waste into valuable resources, creating an avenue for residents to earn a living through recycling initiatives.

"Uganda Airlines is dedicated to sustainability and environmental stewardship. The airline believes that involving local communities and stakeholders in initiatives such as the Kigungu clean-up can greatly enhance aviation safety while also improving sanitation and public health in the neighbouring areas. "

Officials said this clean-up will take place on the last Saturday of every month.