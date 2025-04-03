Algeria: Somalia's Newly Appointed Ambassador to Algeria, Yuusuf Ahmed Hassan (Jeego), Presents Credentials to Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf

3 April 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Yuusuf Ahmed Hassan (Jeego), the newly appointed Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia to Algeria, formally presented a copy of his credentials to Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Attaf, during a reception held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Algiers.

The presentation ceremony marked the official commencement of Ambassador Jeego's diplomatic mission in Algeria.

During the event, Ambassador Jeego reaffirmed Somalia's commitment to deepening bilateral relations with Algeria, with a focus on enhancing cooperation in areas such as trade, security, and regional stability.

He expressed his dedication to furthering the strong ties between the two nations and fostering greater collaboration on the international stage.

Minister Attaf extended a warm welcome to Ambassador Jeego, acknowledging the longstanding relationship between Somalia and Algeria.

The Minister expressed Algeria's continued support for Somalia's efforts in peacebuilding, development, and advancing regional cooperation.

Both sides highlighted the importance of strengthening diplomatic, economic, and cultural exchanges.

Ambassador Jeego's appointment and the presentation of his credentials reflect Somalia's ongoing efforts to expand its diplomatic footprint and strengthen partnerships with key African nations, underscoring the shared objectives of peace, stability, and development in the region.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.