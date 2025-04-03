Kenya: Court to Visit Scene of Tob Cohen Murder As Case Against Wairimu Kicks Off

3 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The court is set to visit Tob Cohen's murder scene as part of proceedings as the trial against Sarah Wairimu kicked off with the first witness testifying.

Wairimu who is Cohen's, widow is accused of murdering her husband on July 19, 2019.

During the plea hearing last month, the Director of Public Prosecutio'ns (DPP) successfully opposed granting her bail to the accused.

Wairimu was re-arrested in January 2025 after the DPP reviewed the case and determined there was sufficient evidence to charge her with murder.

Prosecution is led by Vincent Monda, Wangui Gichuhi, Ebby Maswai, Sarah Ogweno, Peris Maina, Christine Timoi and Lindah Mwamburi.

Wairimu was initially arrested in 2019 after Cohen's body was found in a septic tank at their Kitisuru home.

