Africa: Regional Integration, AfCFTA Essential for Advancing Cross-Border Transport Dev't in Africa

Addis Ababa, — - The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) stressed that regional integration and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) are essential for advancing cross-border transport development in Africa.

The 2025 Annual General Meeting of the African Transport Policy Programme (SSATP) was held Cotonou to discuss on regional transport priorities, institutional reform, and digital innovation.

The meeting was held under the theme "Strengthened Governance for Safe, Sustainable, and Decarbonized Transport in Africa: Enhancing Institutional Capacity through Regional Collaboration."

The event brought together approximately 250 participants, including transport ministers from member countries of the African Transport Policy Programme (SSATP), development partners, technical experts, and representatives from the private sector

Over four days, participants examined critical issues such as regional connectivity, urban mobility, road safety, and the management and financing of resilient road assets.

The General Assembly was chaired by Robert Lisinge, Director of the Technology, Innovation, Connectivity, and Infrastructure Development Division at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).

In his remarks, Lisinge stressed that regional integration and the African Continental Free Trade Area were essential for advancing cross-border transport development in Africa.

He highlighted the Trans-African Highways network and the Single African Air Transport Market as key initiatives, while noting that limited coordination between regional and national institutions remains a constraint to progress.

Ministers of Transport from Benin, Madagascar, Mali, and South Sudan attended the meeting, along with Deputy Ministers from Angola and Malawi.

One of the technical sessions focused on "Leveraging Digital and Data Solutions for Sustainable Transport," exploring how digital technologies and better data use can support more sustainable transport systems.

The session covered governance and regulatory issues, the role of data in policy development, and examples of successful digital applications in the transport sector.

Participants shared practical strategies and gained insights into how digital tools can shape more effective and resilient transport systems.

Founded in 1987 by ECA and the World Bank, SSATP is the continent's leading platform for transport policy development.

With 43 African member countries, it works with governments, regional organizations, development partners, and both public and private sector actors to address policy gaps and promote safe, sustainable, and reliable transport systems across the continent.