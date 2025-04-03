Angola: International Flights Transfer Postponed Until June

Luanda — The process of transferring international passenger flight operations from 4 de Fevereiro Airport, in Luanda, to the new António Agostinho Neto International Airport (AIAAN) will be completed by June 1 of this year, as stipulated in Executive Decree No. 2/25, of March 26.

This legal provision revokes Executive Decree No. 5/24, of Jan 8, which established the completion of these operations by the end of this month (March), according to a press release from the Ministry of Transport to which ANGOP had access on Friday (28).

The new law establishes that airlines operating in Angola must carry out this transition gradually, with the complete migration of operations by the indicated deadline.

During this process, the document highlights, companies must ensure that operations comply with all civil aviation regulations, both national and international, selecting ground handling service providers duly certified by the National Civil Aviation Authority (ANAC) and the AIAAN airport operator (ATO).

The document states that the transfer process has seen positive progress, with a significant increase in passenger satisfaction, who have been experiencing the benefits of a more modern and efficient airport.

The Ministry of Transport is committed to ensuring the highest standards of service quality, both for airlines and for passengers and aviation professionals, aiming to guarantee comfort and safety for all involved.

Inaugurated on Nov 10, 2023, AIAAN began operating domestic flights in Nov 2024 and regional flights in Feb of this year.

