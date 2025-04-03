Uganda's Museveni in South Sudan

3 April 2025
The Independent (Kampala)

Juba — President Yoweri Museveni has arrived in Juba, the latest high ranking official to enter the country that's facing turmoil after the arrest of the South Sudan Vice-President Riek Machar.

In the past week, Raila Odinga has been sent to Juba by EAC head President William Ruto of Kenya, while a delegation from the African Union is also currently trying to mediated between the warring factions.

African Union mediators arrived on Wednesday for talks aimed at averting a new civil war after First Vice President Machar was placed under house arrest last week. Kiir has accused Machar, a longtime rival who led rebel forces during a 2013-18 war, of starting unrest aimed at dethroning him.

It is Museveni's first visit in three years to the troubled South Sudan where he has sent UPDF troops to back up Kiir.

He last visited in August 2022 during the graduation of the first batch over over 20,000 Necessary Unified Forces (NUF).

On arrival early today, Museveni was received at Juba International Airport by his host, President Salva Kiir Mayardit.

Among those at the airport to receive Museveni were South Sudan's Minister of Presidential Affairs, Chol Mawut Ajongo; the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ramadan Muhammed Abdalla; the Minister of Defense and Veteran Affairs, Chol Thon Balok; and other senior government officials.

On the Ugandan side, the President was welcomed by the Minister of Defense and Veteran Affairs, Jacob Oboth Oboth; Senior Presidential Advisor on Defence and Security Gen. Proscovia Nalweyiso and Ugandan Ambassador to the Republic of South Sudan Brig. Gen. Ronnie Balya.

President Museveni inspected a guard of honor upon his arrival ahead of the expected meeting with President Salva Kiir and other stakeholders for bilateral talks between the two nations.

