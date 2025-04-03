Nigeria: INEC - Petition for Akpoti-Uduaghan's Recall Has Not Met Constitutional Requirement

Abuja — The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that the petition for the recall of the senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, is inadequate.

The electoral body, in a post via its verified X handle, said: "The petition for the recall of the senator representing the Kogi Central Senatorial District has not met the requirement of Section 69(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended)."

The embattled lawmaker has been having a running battle with the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, over an allegation of sexual harassment.

Following the allegation, the Senate suspended Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months after which her recall process was initiated.

Details later...