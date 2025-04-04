Congo-Kinshasa: Millions Facing Destitution As Violence Forces People to Flee Multiple Times

Oslo, Norway — Jan Egeland is Secretary-General of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)

The escalation of violent conflict in recent months has pushed hundreds of thousands of people in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) into desperate conditions.

Displaced families sheltering at temporary sites have once again been forced to flee, as fighting and abuse plunge people into life-threatening situations. The explosion of humanitarian needs requires immediate attention from an international community that has turned its back on people in crisis. Parties to the conflict must end the violence facing civilians.

I am truly shocked by the conditions I have seen in and around the city of Goma. The lives of hundreds of thousands of people here in eastern DRC are hanging by a thread. Right across North and South Kivu, people have been repeatedly compelled to flee camps, where essential facilities were often already inadequate. Now, most find themselves in locations that lack shelter, basic sanitation, or drinking water, with diseases such as cholera rapidly increasing as a result.

People continue to flee fighting in the eastern DR Congo where Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have made major gains. Credit: MONUSCO/Aubin Mukoni

Our courageous staff remained in Goma during the height of the conflict, and were supporting the community once again within just a few days. But many displaced people I've listened to last week have lost everything after years of violence. It is unacceptable that a small number of humanitarian organisations are faced with a vast mountain of needs.

It is high time that assistance here matches the vast scale of human suffering. Long term solutions must be enabled, with children quickly allowed to return to school, banks to re-open, and an immediate end to violence and threats of violence against civilians.

Since the M23 offensive across the region earlier this year, an estimated 1.2 million people have been displaced across North and South Kivu provinces. 1.8 million people have been compelled to return to their places of origin, often to locations which bear deep scars from years of conflict between multiple armed groups.

Civilians face threats, gender-based violence, and extreme deprivation. Unexploded munitions continue to prevent many communities from fully cultivating their land.

Fighting and conflict are still continuing, with thousands of families caught in limbo, without the means to rebuild or cultivate food. The situation facing civilians in eastern DRC has for years been a stain on the international community: now it has become even worse.

NRC teams are providing displaced people with emergency aid, but there is too little funding available. The United States has for long been the largest donor to emergency relief and development aid in the country, but many US-funded projects have been interrupted or paused due to changes at USAID, just as humanitarian needs in DRC exploded.

DRC has for eight consecutive years been ranked as one of the world's most neglected displacement crises, due to repeated cycles of conflict, lack of funding for aid and media attention, or effective humanitarian and peace diplomacy.

Millions of people have been repeatedly driven from first their homes and then, again, from camps, often multiple times. Families have been pushed into impossible choices just to survive, such as going to dangerous areas to find firewood to sell, exchanging sex for food, or sending young children to beg for money.

The level of global neglect experienced by civilians in eastern DRC should shame world leaders. Now, at a point of deep insecurity and with many families having returned to their areas of origin, there must be concerted action to finally support the population properly. Humanitarian and development assistance must now take priority: the people of DRC must not be faced with simply more of the same.

Notes to editors:

· In North Kivu and South Kivu provinces, 1,157,090 people have been displaced since the start of 2025, and 1,787,298 have returned to their areas of origin.

IOM

· Between January and February 2025, over 660,000 people were displaced out of temporary collective sites in Goma and on the outskirts of Nyiragongo territory.

IOM

· Across DRC, almost seven million people are internally displaced, with almost 90 per cent displaced due to conflict.

IOM

· In villages around Shasha, west of Goma, over 90 per cent of people lack proper latrines or washing facilities, and drinking water connections have been destroyed (NRC survey, conducted February 14-17 and covering 138 households).
· Every year NRC published a report of the ten most neglected displacement crises in the world. DRC has featured every year since the inception of the report, including in thrice as the most neglected crisis and four times as the second.

NRC

· The Humanitarian Response Plan for DRC regularly receives less than half of what is required to meet basic humanitarian needs. In 2023 it was 41 per cent funded; in 2024 it was 44 per cent funded.

2023 UNHCR

;

2024 UNHRC

In 2025, the humanitarian community in the DRC calls for $2.54 billion to provide lifesaving assistance to 11 million people affected by crises.

2025 HRP

· In 2024 the United States provided over two-thirds of the supplied funding for the DRC humanitarian response plan.

UN OCHA

· Access to sanitation and drinking water has become a major challenge. In areas where NRC is responding around Shasha, west of Goma, entire communities have returned to locations which lack functioning latrines, drinking water, or washing facilities.
· Cholera cases have spiked, with families forced to drink untreated water from Lake Kivu or from the river. NRC has established stations where water can be chlorinated and made safer, and is working to repair and rebuild damaged clean water infrastructure.
· In North and South Kivu provinces, 5,927 schools remain closed resulting in almost 2,000,000 children with no access to education.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Congo-Kinshasa International Organisations Refugees By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

DRC Education Cluster

· Food security remains a major concern across DRC, which is currently the largest hunger crisis in the world, with 27.7m people experiencing high acute food insecurity. This level means that many people do not have enough to eat, that many are experiencing malnutrition, and are being forced to sell anything they have to afford food.

IPC

· Agricultural land in many areas of North and South Kivu have lain untended for years owing to people fleeing violence. Elsewhere, those returning to their land struggle to evidence their ownership, thus increasing possibilities for disputes. NRC provides support to people to access and claim their land and continues to push for wider land rights reform.

NRC Information, Counselling, and Legal Assistance

).

