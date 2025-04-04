Africa: World Autism Awareness Day 2025 - Sustainable Development Must Include Neurodivergent Perspectives

United Nations — In 2007, the United Nations (UN) General Assembly designated April 2 as World Autism Awareness Day (WAAD), in an effort to promote inclusion and human rights for autistic individuals. Much work has been done and pushed forward by autistic advocates to bring lived experiences to global discussions.

This year, WAAD was commemorated by the Institute of Neurodiversity (ION) and the United Nations Department of Global Communications (DGC), commemorated this year's observance through an event, Advancing Neurodiversity and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The objective of this year's observance of WAAD was to highlight the intersections between neurodivergent individuals and the promotion of sustainable practices on a global scale. Featuring discussions between policymakers, neurodivergent advocates, and global experts, the event sought to maximize inclusivity in a variety of sectors such as healthcare, education, and urban development. Furthermore, WAAD 2025 also recognized the societal contributions made by the autistic community.

For the SDGs to be achieved by 2030, it is imperative that governments and policymakers facilitate progress for all walks of life. Global strides in sustainability must include everyone, including communities that are directly impacted by certain changes in legislation.

"Development is not sustainable if it is not fair and inclusive - and rising inequality hinders long-term growth," said UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

"Inclusion is at the core of the SDGs. When world leaders adopted the SDGs, they promised to leave no one behind. It means that implementation of the SDGs must reach all segments of society, regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, class, religion, and disability, among other factors," said Maher Nasser, the Director of the Outreach Division, UN-DGC.

"It means that we must overcome the discrimination that marginalizes or excludes certain groups or communities, including, in many places around the world, autistic people...the neurodiverse community, along with all other segments of society, deserve a seat at the table concerning matters that affect their lives, such as the SDGs."

Throughout the meeting, speakers and representatives discussed existing inequalities and discriminatory practices that autistic and neurodivergent individuals face that prevent them from having the same opportunities as neurotypical people. Many harmful stereotypes and barriers continue to exist, all of which halts societal acceptance, propagates discrimination, and erases neurodivergent contributions to society.

Argentinian author Alan Robinson spoke about his experiences as an autistic individual as well as his observations of the gradual acceptance of autistic people in society.

"I think that the social (consciousness) surrounding autistic people is changing. But we have to recognize that there are still tensions and conflicts. For example, some artistic expressions of the autistic community are still classified as Art Brut- the classification that was invented by the medical community during the Nazi era in Germany," said Robinson.

He added that several communities around the world are recognizing autism as an identity rather than a disorder, a position that promotes social acceptance and inclusivity.

One specific point of focus during the event was the experience of neurodivergent people in the workplace. Historically, the majority of workplaces and professional protocols have been designed with only neurotypical individuals in mind. Many aspects of traditional professionalism, such as long job interviews, the lack of accommodations, and workplace discrimination, are known to put neurodivergent individuals at a disadvantage.

Anjaneya Sharma, a student and one of the neurodivergent voices on the panel, spoke about his observations surrounding the treatment of neuro-minorities in the workplace. "The main barrier here would be labeling us without actually getting to know us. There is a very big taboo around the word 'autism' and 'neurodivergent'. As I'm thinking about entering the workforce in the future, I'm hoping for a culture where people are encouraged to get to know neuro-minorities when there is basically socializing, conversations, and activities that happen where neuro-minorities are not judged, but understood as they are," said Sharma.

A 2020 study conducted by the Institute of Leadership and Management found that 50 percent of office managers reported feeling uncomfortable at the prospect of hiring a neurodivergent employee. Additionally, the study found that when professional environments are not flexible or accommodating enough, many neurodivergent employees tend to underperform compared to their neurotypical counterparts. According to the Office for National Statistics, workers with disabilities were 8 percent less likely to work in higher ranking positions.

Autistic and neurodivergent individuals also face significant hurdles in their ability to access basic healthcare services. Like workplaces, medical environments are primarily designed for neurotypical individuals. Neurodivergent patients often have difficulty in communicating their medical conditions. Healthcare personnel are often not equipped to treat neurodivergent patients and require assistance from specialists.

Erin Dekker, a researcher on neurodiversity, spoke in detail on the healthcare system and how neurodivergent patients are disadvantaged in the quality of their treatment.

"Autistic individuals face significant challenges in accessing healthcare but also in the quality of care that they receive," said Dekker. "These challenges contribute to poor mental and physical health. Many autistic individuals, particularly women, gender-diverse people, and other marginalized intersecting identities are often not taken seriously or disbelieved by healthcare providers."

One of the main themes of WAAD 2025 was the need for a variety of perspectives when thinking about a sustainable future. A diverse array of voices and inclusive conversations are essential in ensuring a future that benefits everyone.

"Just like that, it is the differences from individuals that actually allow for a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and innovations, which makes the world a better place," Sharma said. "It's actually what makes us human, after all. That is something that I would like all corporations, companies, and employers to think about when hiring."

IPS UN Bureau

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau