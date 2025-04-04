Africa's Health Financing in a New Era - April, 2025

press release

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Africa's health sector is facing an unprecedented financing crisis, driven by a sharp decline of 70% in Official Development Assistance (ODA) from 2021 to 2025 and deep-rooted structural vulnerabilities. This collapse is placing immense pressure on Africa's already fragile health systems as ODA is seen as the backbone of critical health programs: pandemic preparedness, maternal and child health services, disease control programs are all at risk, threatening Sustainable Development Goal 3 and Universal Health Coverage.

Compounding this is Africa's spiraling debt, with countries expected to service USD 81 billion by 2025--surpassing anticipated external financing inflows--further eroding fiscal space for health investments.

Level of domestic resources is low. The Abuja Declaration of 2001, a pivotal commitment made by African Union (AU) member states, aimed to reverse this trend by pledging to allocate at least 15% of national budgets to the health sector. However, more than two decades later, only three countries--Rwanda, Botswana, and Cabo Verde--have consistently met or exceeded this target (WHO, 2023). In contrast, over 30 AU member states remain well below the 10% benchmark, with some allocating as little as 5-7% of their national budgets to health.

In addition, only 16 (29%) of African countries currently have updated versions of National Health Development Plan (NHDP) supported by a National Health Financing Plan (NHFP). These two documents play a critical role in driving internal resource mobilisation.

At the same time, public health emergencies are surging, rising 41%--from 152 in 2022 to 213 in 2024--exposing severe under-resourcing of health infrastructure and workforce. Recurring outbreaks (Mpox, Ebola, cholera, measles, Marburg...) alongside effects of climate change and humanitarian crises in Eastern DRC, the Sahel, and Sudan, are overwhelming systems stretched by chronic underfunding.

Download the Concept Paper here: Africa's Health Financing in a New Era - April, 2025 - Africa CDC