Zimbabwe: Home Affairs Ministry Officials Sign Integrity Pledges

Officials from the Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Ministry yesterday signed integrity pledges, reaffirming their commitment to combating corruption and promoting transparency and accountability.

The signing ceremony in Harare was overseen by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

Officials from Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, led by the ministry's human resources director Mr Maxwell Muguse, said they were committed to contributing to the prevention and fight against corruption.

Integrity pledges are social contracts through which individuals affirm their commitment to act against corruption.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr Muguse emphasised the importance of the pledge in fostering a culture of honesty.

"As a ministry, we have taken the move to permit everybody in the ministry to sign the pledge so that they understand the implications of corruption. It is wise and advantageous to prevent it and ensure due process is followed," he said.

"We have taken the bold step to commit to what is on paper and implement it on a daily basis as we perform our duties."

The integrity pledge is expected to have a direct impact on citizens by improving efficiency in public service delivery by ensuring that those tempted to dishonesty will be reined in.

The ministry assured the public that this initiative will lead to quicker and corruption-free processing of vital documents such as birth certificates and identity cards.

"We interact with people in our various departments on a daily basis.

"Our goal is to ensure that we serve citizens in the shortest possible time without demanding any kickbacks. This will improve service delivery, enhance national development, and uplift the welfare of the people," said Mr Muguse.

He said the short-term goal of the initiative is to instil ethical conduct among ministry employees, while the long-term objective is to create a corruption-free public sector that prioritises the needs of citizens.

With this pledge, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage seeks to reinforce public trust by demonstrating commitment to integrity, ensuring that citizens receive services fairly and efficiently without bureaucratic delays or bribery demands.