Zimbabwe: MPs Urge Responsible Mining

LEGISLATORS have called upon local mining companies to adhere to the Nagoya Protocol which seeks to ensure fair and equitable sharing of benefits from the utilisation of natural resources.

The Nagoya Protocol entered into force on October 12, 2014 and requires rationalisation of sharing of benefits arising from the utilisation of resources in the value chain as envisaged in the Environmental, Social and Governance principles that ensure sustainable business practices.

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Environment, Climate and Wildlife Chairperson, Cde Sam Matema, made the call last Friday during a stakeholder workshop held at Murambinda growth point, Buhera district that was facilitated by Silveira House.

Cde Matema said mining firms together with communities have separate duties and obligations which they should carry out to ensure sustainable extraction of resources and observe relevant international Conventions.

"Closely looking at it, one would notice serious gaps with respect to access and benefit sharing in the context of the Nagoya Protocol. There is, therefore, a need for in-depth capacity building both at the national level and at the district level covering the whole 33 wards here in Buhera so that communities are empowered in the face of glaring threats to their rights with respect to their food, health, water, clean environment, self-determination and education among other issues", said Cde Matema who is Buhera Central MP.