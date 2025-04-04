Angola: Vice-President Assesses Works At Luau Photovoltaic Plant

3 April 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Vice-President of Angola, Esperança da Costa, assessed on Thursday, the construction works of the Luau Hybrid Photovoltaic Plant, located in the eastern province of Moxico, which will have a production capacity of more than 32.2 MW of energy.

According to the project manager, Anderson Tiago, the work is 55 percent completed and when it is finished, it will allow the creation of twenty thousand 573 home connections for approximately 164 thousand 584 beneficiaries.

He explained that the park has a battery storage capacity of 79 MWh, which will allow energy supply during the night.

Currently, he said, the foundation work is underway, which will include an operations and maintenance building, a warehouse, a workshop and a dormitory cafeteria to support the operations and maintenance team.

Anderson Tiago emphasized that the project is not limited to the construction of the park, but also includes the construction of a distribution and electrification network for more than 20,000 homes in the municipality of Luau.

The infrastructure, scheduled for completion in 2026, is valued at around 1.2 million euros. FMA/VIC/TED/AMP

