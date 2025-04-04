Ethiopia: Over 40 Civilians, Including Children, Allegedly Killed By 'Govt Security Forces' in Amhara's North Gojjam Zone

Addis Abeba- More than 40 civilians were killed on Monday, March 31, 2025, in Brakat town and the surrounding areas of Senka, Arsema, and Fita in Mecha district, North Gojjam Zone, Amhara Region. Residents told Addis Standard that the attacks were allegedly carried out by "government security forces" during "house-to-house" searches and on the streets.

A resident, who requested anonymity for safety reasons, said, "The killings began at 2:00 PM, after an exchange of gunfire that had been heard since early morning." He described the fighting as occurring "between the defense forces and anti-riot forces."

After the gunfire stopped, he alleged, "government security forces began moving throughout different parts of the town and started killing anyone they found."

"The killings started in the eastern part of Brakat town," the resident said, "and continued westward, reaching a mountain called Atari."

According to the same resident, "The initial conflict erupted about two kilometers east of the town at Fita Michael Church." He claimed that "46 civilians were killed there, including the church administrator, Priest Wase Yigzaw."

Among those killed, the resident said, were "mothers returning from grain mills, people inside their homes, mentally ill individuals, and children."

"Among the deceased was Ato Gerem Yimenu, an elderly man with high blood pressure," he added. "He was under medical supervision. When he heard his brother, Ato Chaina Yimenu, fall after being shot, he came out of his house and was also killed."

The resident further alleged that security forces "prohibited the removal of bodies, so the corpses remained overnight until they were collected the following day, Tuesday, April 1, 2025." He stated that "the bodies were retrieved only after defense forces repositioned themselves at a mountain called Atari, about four kilometers away in Midre Genet kebele."

The funeral ceremonies for most victims were "conducted collectively at Medhanealem Church," the resident said, adding that "others were buried at their respective churches, including Senka Giorgis, Borebor Selassie, and Fita Michael."

Another resident, who also requested anonymity, confirmed that conflict erupted on March 31 between "defense forces and anti-riot forces" around Brakat town, located 21 kilometers from Merawi town. "From morning until noon, anti-riot forces, in coordination with Fano militants, clashed with defense forces," he said.

According to this resident, "After the gunfire subsided around 1:00 PM, government security forces penetrated the town and began killing people they encountered."

He claimed that "around 40 people were killed, including mothers, children, and a church administrator."

"Homes were being opened, and killings were carried out," he alleged.

The resident said mass burials took place at "Michael and Medhanealem churches, with 8-12 people buried at once." He added that "residents remained in fear, and some have fled to neighboring rural kebeles, fearing further violence."

The war-torn Amhara Region has seen a rise in civilian deaths and displacement since the militarized conflict began in the summer of 2023, further intensified by renewed fighting under the "Unity Campaign."

Despite repeated claims of a "decisive victory" by federal forces, the conflict has caused a worsening humanitarian crisis, marked by mass killings, displacement, food shortages, and disruptions to essential services.

Addis Standard reported on March 25, 2025, that at least 12 civilians were killed in renewed clashes between government forces and Fano militants across Amhara. The fighting, which began on March 21, affected Central Gondar, North Gojjam, and West Belessa, resulting in civilian deaths from stray bullets and crossfire, and the execution of four teachers and a former mayor in Merawi.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In early March, residents reported that at least eight people were killed in clashes between government security forces and Fano militants in Debre Medhanit, East Gojjam Zone, and Quarit district, West Gojjam Zone. A resident from Debre Medhanit told Addis Standard that fighting began on March 10 near Mertole Mariam town and lasted three days.

Similarly, in February, a violent clash in Jimat Enkokma Kebele, West Gojjam Zone, left four people dead, including a 14-year-old boy and a monk. Residents said the conflict, which occurred on January 31 near Jiga town, also caused significant damage to harvests stored in open fields.