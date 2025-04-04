South Africa: Democratic Alliance Files Court Papers to Challenge Vat-Hike Budget

3 April 2025
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Helen Zille - DA Federal Council Chairperson

Today, I filed papers in the Western Cape High Court to challenge the legality of the 2025/26 National Budget process.

A VAT increase is set to come into effect on 1 May unless it is interdicted, and that is what the Democratic Alliance (DA) is doing. We are taking this fight to court to ensure that South Africans are not unfairly burdened with higher costs of living.

We are seeking an interdict to stop SARS from implementing the VAT hike on 1 May. This interdict request is based on our legal challenge to suspend the finance minister's announcement of the VAT hike and overturning Parliament's adoption of the Fiscal Framework.

We seek to suspend the operation of the Finance Minister's announcement of the VAT hike on the basis of the constitutionality of the Minister's power to raise VAT by announcing it in his Budget speech. If this is found to be unconstitutional, Minister Godongwana's announcement on 12 March of the VAT hike would not be binding.

By voting for the Fiscal Framework in Parliament yesterday, ActionSA, the IFP, and several smaller parties were complicit in hiking VAT for the people of South Africa. This decision will have a devastating effect on South Africans already struggling to make ends meet.

The DA has been consistent from the beginning that without meaningful economic reforms to grow the economy, we could not support a VAT hike.

The DA will continue to act in the best interests of South Africans and ensure policies that accelerate economic growth.

Read the original article on DA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.