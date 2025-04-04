Angola: President João Lourenço Inspects Work On New Airport Access Road

3 April 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — President João Lourenço on Thursday inspected the progress of the second access road to the new Antonio Agostinho Neto International Airport (AIAAN), which is expected to facilitate mobility and strengthen the local transportation infrastructure.

The project, under the responsibility of the Angolan National Roads Institute (INEA) and carried out by the Omatapalo-Casais-Afavias consortium, includes the connection between the airport and the Zango 8000 area, with a robust pavement structure to withstand the flow of vehicles.

Starting in July 2024, the project is expected to ensure durability and resistance to heavy traffic, in addition to the main road, there are also service roads to support traffic.

The infrastructure is seen as a milestone for local and national development, promoting mobility and boosting the economy by facilitating the movement of goods and people.

According to the government's strategic plan, the second ring road is expected to attract investment and boost Angola's logistics sector.

The Head of State then went to Dr. António Agostinho Neto International Airport, from where he took a train to inspect the sealing work on the Bungo Airport/Railway, another important access route to the AIAAN. ART/VIC/TED/AMP

