Mauritius: Renowned Specialists From Chennai to Carry Out Renal Transplants in Mauritius

A team of top specialists from MIOT International Hospital Chennai comprising Dr Sanjeev Velayudhan Nair (nephrologist), Dr Ramanitharan Manikandan (urology/transplant surgeon), and Dr Subbannan Senthil Kumaran (microvascular/plastic surgeon), is currently in Mauritius to conduct kidney transplants on patients suffering from chronic kidney disease or end-stage renal disease. They are working alongside the dedicated local multidisciplinary team, including surgeons, nephrologists, transplant coordinators, and laboratory technicians.

In that context, the Minister of Health and Wellness, Mr Anil Kumar Bachoo, effected a site visit, yesterday, at Victoria Hospital in Candos, where patients were undergoing renal transplants by the team.

In a statement, Minister Bachoo stated that no such surgeries have been carried out since the past nine months due to lack of specialised equipment and substances. Speaking about renal transplantation, he said that it is a life-changing procedure adding that his vision is to make Mauritius fully self-reliant in performing these surgeries.

"My priority is to build local expertise so that Mauritius can independently perform kidney transplants in the near future. To achieve this, we will continue inviting renowned international specialists to train our medical teams while also making major investments in infrastructure and capacity building. Our goal is clear--ensuring more Mauritians receive life-saving transplants right here at home", he added. He informed that other such interventions will be carried out in the near future.

Dr Ramanitharan Manikandan, for his part, recalled that laparoscopic kidney transplant procedure is being carried out which uses minimally invasive techniques. This technique causes less pain and offers benefits such as quicker recovery, and shorter hospital stays. In laparoscopic renal transplantation, surgeons use a minimally invasive approach with small incisions, a camera (laparoscope), and specialised instruments to remove the donor kidney and prepare the recipient's abdomen for transplantation, potentially leading to faster recovery and less pain, he pointed out.

Transplant Unit at Victoria Hospital

The Transplant Unit at Victoria Hospital handles the extensive pre-surgical evaluations while donor-recipient assessments are conducted in all five regional hospitals. Several other transplant pairs are already in advanced stages, awaiting final investigations.

Mauritius has a significant number of patients requiring dialysis, with over 1,500 people under treatment. Since October 2022, a total of 28 renal transplants has been carried out.