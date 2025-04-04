South Sudan: President Museveni Visits South Sudan Amid Escalating Political Crisis

3 April 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Salmah Namwanje

President Museveni has arrived in Juba, South Sudan, on a working visit at the invitation of President Salva Kiir Mayardit.

The two leaders are set to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation between their nations.

Museveni's visit comes at a critical time as South Sudan grapples with rising political tensions that threaten regional stability.

The situation in South Sudan has worsened following the house arrest of First Vice President Riek Machar.

President Kiir's administration accuses Machar of inciting rebellion, linking him to recent clashes in the Upper Nile state.

These developments have raised fears of a return to conflict reminiscent of the 2013-2018 civil war, which resulted in approximately 400,000 deaths and displaced nearly a third of the population.

In response to the escalating crisis, the African Union (AU) has dispatched mediators to Juba to facilitate dialogue and prevent a resurgence of war.

The delegation includes former Burundian President Domitien Ndayizeye and Kenyan judge Effie Owuor, whose mission is to support the peace process and push for adherence to the 2018 peace agreement.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has also called for a coordinated international response to prevent South Sudan from sliding back into conflict.

He emphasized the urgency of political dialogue and the need to release detained leaders to uphold the peace accord.

Museveni's visit underscores Uganda's vested interest in South Sudan's stability.

The two countries share significant economic ties, with Uganda exporting goods to South Sudan annually.

Uganda also hosts a substantial number of South Sudanese refugees, further highlighting the interconnectedness of their stability and prosperity.

The outcome of Museveni's discussions with Kiir may play a crucial role in addressing the current political impasse and fostering regional peace.

As South Sudan stands at a crossroads, the involvement of neighboring leaders and international bodies remains critical in steering the nation toward lasting stability.

