Uganda: Kakumiro Residents Threaten 2026 Election Boycott Over Delayed Hailstorm Relief

Residents of Kiryandongo Parish, Katikara Sub County in Kakumiro District are threatening to boycott the 2026 general elections if the government fails to provide relief following the devastating hailstorm that struck the region last year.

The storm, which occurred in September, lasted for two hours and caused widespread destruction in villages such as Mumbali, Kyakasimbazi, Karokarungi, Karama, Kitahemba, and Kiryandongo.

Strong winds and large hailstones destroyed homes and wiped out gardens of crops including cassava, beans, maize, coffee, and bananas, leaving many residents homeless and facing hunger.

Local leaders, including LC1 chairpersons, have expressed concern after visiting the affected areas and submitting reports to the relevant authorities, yet no assistance has been forthcoming.

They also wrote to Prime Minister Robina Nabanja but have yet to receive any response.

Meanwhile, Stephen Serumaga, the Kakumiro District Productions Officer, confirmed that a report was submitted to the Office of the Prime Minister and urged residents to remain patient as they await feedback.

However, with months of suffering and no clear response from the government, the affected residents warn that their patience is running out.

Frustrated by the lack of action, the residents have vowed that if no relief is provided soon, they will be forced to take drastic steps, including boycotting the upcoming elections.

The community's calls for help continue to grow louder as they wait for government intervention.