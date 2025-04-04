Uganda: Kamwenge Leaders Sound Alarm Over Collapsed Bridge, Urge Urgent Action

Residents and local leaders in Kamwenge District are urgently calling for intervention following the collapse of the Kyitabashegu community access bridge, which was swept away by heavy floods.

The destruction of this vital bridge has left schoolchildren and the entire community stranded, raising significant safety concerns.

The bridge, which connected Kyabandara and Ganyenda parishes through Kyabandara One and Kinoni II villages, was a crucial route for pupils attending schools such as Makiro Primary School, Kyabandara Primary School, Rwengobe SDA Primary School, St. Mary's Primary School, and Kamwenge College School.

With the bridge now gone, children are forced to navigate hazardous waters--some even attempting to swim across the river, while others have stopped attending school altogether.

"We are deeply worried because children are risking their lives just to get to school," said Batekateka Joseph, the LCII Chairperson of Kyabandara Parish.

"We have already rescued some from drowning. If this issue is not addressed urgently, we may lose innocent lives."

The collapse has also disrupted daily life for residents, making it difficult to access markets and health services.

"We can no longer cross to our gardens or take produce to the market," shared one concerned resident.

"We will not risk our children drowning in these waters. If nothing is done, we might have to stop them from going to school."

Kamwenge District Engineer Annet Kobusingye acknowledged the seriousness of the situation, stating, "We are aware of the challenges caused by the destruction of the bridge, and plans are underway to restore it."

In response to the distress calls from the community, Kamwenge District Youth Councilor Mubangizi Yunicent, also known as Afande Muki Omugogozi, visited the site to assess the damage firsthand.

"I have seen firsthand the magnitude of the problem," he said. "I will present this issue to the district engineer and top leadership for an emergency response. Our children's safety and education must be protected."

Residents and local leaders are now urging district authorities and development partners to prioritize the reconstruction of the bridge, emphasizing that restoring safe access is critical for schoolchildren and the broader community.

As the people of Kamwenge await action, they remain hopeful that the authorities will act swiftly to prevent further risks and ensure children can access education safely.