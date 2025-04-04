Africa Must Not Be Left Behind, Kagame Tells Artificial Intelligence Summit

President Paul Kagame on Thursday, April 3, issued a rallying call for African leaders to take daring actions in embracing artificial intelligence (AI), and ensure that the continent is not left behind in the technological revolution.

Speaking at the Global AI Summit on Africa underway in Kigali, President Kagame argued that there is an urgent need for strategic investments in digital infrastructure, workforce development, and continental integration for Africa to secure its AI-driven future.

"Africa can't afford to be left behind, once again playing catch up. We have to adopt, cooperate, and compete because it is in our best interest to do so. That is why we are here," he said.

The two-day meeting has convened over 1,000 policymakers, business leaders, and interest groups as the continent looks to take its AI ambitions onto the global stage.

Kagame commended the African Union, Smart Africa, and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for championing the establishment of the Africa AI Council, which among others aims to guide the continent's AI development.

"The potential for innovation and creativity on our continent is immense, and that is already a comparative advantage. Which AI can multiply. Right now, our strategy should be to go back to the drawing board and build a stronger foundation for connectivity," he added.

A Google report last year projected that AI could add $30 billion to sub-Saharan Africa's economy by 2030.

A separate estimate expects AI to raise Africa's annual GDP by 3 percent to $2.9 trillion by the same year.

However, according to President Kagame, it is unfortunate that the rise of this new technology is being overshadowed by geopolitical competition.

He said that as it stands, technological development is concentrated in a few countries.

The Head of State warned that without reliable high-speed internet and a stable power supply, Africa would struggle to integrate AI into its economies.

He also urged governments and private sector players to invest in modern infrastructure to support AI deployment.

"Second is building our workforce to meet the demands of the labor market. The bottom line is that Africa needs its own data scientists, engineers, and cyber security experts. Actually, Africa has them."

"In Rwanda, we have established several centers of excellence to equip our young people with the skills to perform these jobs. Our next generation must be empowered, Africans will soon represent the majority of the growth in the global workforce."

President Kagame also urged that the lack of a unified regulatory framework remains a significant barrier to AI adoption in Africa.

For Lerato Mataboge, the Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, Africa Union Commission (AUC), the AU, and its member states are laying the foundation for Africa to become an integral participant in the AI revolution.

"The AU calls for a coordinated and proactive African participation in defining the rules that will govern AI and advocates for fair distribution of AI-related resources and more balanced global AI governance that considers the principles of equity and solidarity among countries and regions to enable equal access to AI-based benefits."

Crystal Rugege, the Managing Director of Rwanda Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution(C4IR), the summit organizers maintained that Africa is uniquely positioned to shape the trajectory for AI, largely driven by the continent's greatest asset, "our young vibrant population."

'Let's ground conversations around youth, and empower them with competitive AI skills, transformative investment, and a conducive policy environment that safeguards their rights while driving growth and competitiveness."