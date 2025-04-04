Uganda: Kitagwenda Politics Heat Up As RDC Kenyonyozi Joins Chairperson Race

The political landscape in Kitagwenda District is set for a shake-up as Assistant Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Ephrance Kenyonyozi officially declares her bid for the district chairperson seat ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Her decision follows growing calls from the public urging her to contest.

Speaking to The Nile Post, Kenyonyozi expressed her readiness to serve the people of Kitagwenda in a greater capacity.

"Many people have approached me, asking me to contest for the district chairperson seat. After deep reflection, I have decided to listen to their call and serve them with dedication," she said.

Kenyonyozi is no stranger to competitive politics. She previously contested for the Kitagwenda Member of Parliament seat in the 2021 general elections but was unsuccessful.

However, her continued engagement in district affairs has kept her politically relevant.

The race for the district chairperson seat has attracted multiple contenders, all vying for the National Resistance Movement (NRM) ticket.

The competition includes incumbent district chairperson Ismail Mushemeza, Sadick Mwesigye Muntu, who currently serves as the male district councilor representing Kitagwenda Town Council, Patrick Mugisha, Stephen Katamba Muvunya, and Innocent Guchubwa.

As the NRM primary elections draw closer, political tension in Kitagwenda is rising, with candidates gearing up for intense campaigns.

The public is eagerly awaiting the party's flag bearer.

"We are ready for a free and fair contest. The people of Kitagwenda deserve a leader who will take their concerns seriously," Kenyonyozi emphasized.

With multiple aspirants seeking the NRM ticket, the primaries are expected to be highly competitive.

Political analysts believe the outcome will significantly shape the district's leadership and service delivery in the coming years.

Residents of Kitagwenda remain hopeful that the best candidate will emerge victorious to steer the district toward progress and development.

The coming months promise to be a defining period in Kitagwenda's political history.