Uganda: Katikkiro Calls for Dialogue Among Conflicting Parties

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, has called on Ugandans, including politicians, to denounce violence and embrace dialogue as a means of resolving conflicts.

His remarks came as Members of Parliament from the National Unity Platform (NUP) visited Bulange, Mengo, to purchase kits for the 70th Kabaka Birthday Run, contributing Shs 15 million toward the cause.

On Wednesday afternoon, a delegation of NUP legislators, led by Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi, arrived at Bulange to support the Kingdom's campaign against HIV/AIDS by purchasing running kits worth Shs 15 million.

The MPs also raised concerns over challenges in the health sector, including inadequate hospital funding and the delayed completion of Lubowa Specialized Hospital.

During the event, Mayiga congratulated Kawempe North MP Luyimbazi Nalukoola on his electoral victory and reiterated the need to reject political violence.

"We must all stand together and denounce violence. It has no place in our society," he stated, emphasising that peaceful political engagement and constructive dialogue are key to upholding Uganda's democratic values.

The Kabaka Birthday Run, an annual event organized by Buganda Kingdom, aims to raise awareness and mobilize efforts in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

This year's edition has garnered significant political support, with legislators and kingdom officials highlighting the importance of male involvement in combating the epidemic.

"We need to take a firm stand against HIV/AIDS. This fight requires collective effort, and we must all play our part," Ssenyonyi said. Other politicians echoed similar sentiments, urging the government to increase health sector funding to improve medical services and infrastructure

NUP Deputy president, Muwanga Kivumbi stressed the need to prioritise healthcare investment, called for urgent interventions to bridge service delivery gaps.

Makindye Speaker Charles Luba also backed calls for improved health funding, emphasising the importance of strategic investments to address Uganda's healthcare challenges.

Discussions at Bulange underscored the intersection of political unity, health awareness, and social development.

The calls to end political violence and intensify efforts against HIV/AIDS resonated with attendees, who emphasised that these measures are essential for fostering peaceful coexistence in Uganda.