Rwanda Drops By Six Places in Latest FIFA Ranking

Rwanda has moved down by six places to 130th position in the world and 35th in Africa, according to the latest Fifa World ranking released on Thursday, April 3.

Amavubi's drop was affected following their unimpressive performance during the recent FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers. They picked just one point from two games from which they lost 2-0 against Nigeria and drew 1-1 with Lesotho in Kigali.

The highest ranked team in Africa is Morocco who are 12th in the world and 1st on the continent. They are followed by Senegal (19th), Egypt (32nd) and Algeria (36th) while Cote d'Ivoire (41st) completes the top five.

In the CECAFA zone, Uganda remains the leading team as they are 89th in the world and 17th in Africa. They are followed by Tanzania, Kenya, Sudan and Rwanda.

Argentina stay top of latest raking and Spain lead shake-up amongst podium pacesetters as France, England, and Brazil complete the top 5. Meanwhile, Myanmar from then Asian continent were the highest climbers as they moved from 169th in the world to 162nd.