Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Sacks Environment Minister Nyoni

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired Sithembiso Nyoni from her position as Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, effective immediately.

Nyoni had served in the cabinet since 1995. In March 2024, she was moved from the Industry and Commerce Ministry and previously served as Minister for Women Affairs and Small and Medium Enterprises, among other portfolios.

"His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Cde Dr E D Mnangagwa, has in terms of section 340, subsection (1), paragraph (f), as read with section 108, subsection (1) paragraph (a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, removed Sithembiso Gile Gladys Nyoni from the position of Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife with immediate effect," reads a letter by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Misheck Rushwaya.

While Mnangagwa has not given any reason for sacking Nyoni, these latest adjustments to both cabinet and other key institutions, including the security sector, are widely seen as strategic appointments designed to keep him firmly in the driving seat and potentially extend his term beyond 2028. Mnangagwa has, however, dismissed any intention of remaining in power beyond 2028, when his term is due to end.

Nyoni, who hails from Silobela District in Midlands Province, was among the longest-serving cabinet ministers.