Rwanda: Deputy Government Spokesperson Mukuralinda Passes On

The Deputy Government Spokesperson Alain Mukuralinda died on Thursday, April 3, The New Times has learnt. He was 55.

He succumbed to a medical complication that had not been confirmed by press time. No official communication had been made about Mukuralinda's death by press time.

Sources said the former lawyer, national prosecutor and musician, died while receiving treatment at King Faisal Hospital.

He had served as deputy government spokesperson since December 2021.

Mukuralinda held a law degree obtained in 1998 from the Université catholique de Louvain, in Belgium.

Born in Kigali in 1970, Mukuralinda went on to study economics at Ecole secondaire de Rwamagana (1984-1990) in eastern Rwanda. From 1991 to 1994, he was a candidate of law at the Belgian university.

The man, who also held the position of National Prosecutor and Spokesperson of the National Public Prosecution Authority, worked in the Rwandan prosecution since at least 2002.

Known for composing popular songs, such as "Tsinda Batsinde," which praises the national football team Amavubi, "Gloria," a Christmas song, and "Murekatete," a love ballad, Alain Muku (as he was known in the music industry) helped to detect and promote other music talents.