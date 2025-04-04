Egypt, Ukraine FMs Probe Bolstering Cooperation

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty received a phone call on Thursday 3/4/2025 from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

During the call, the two ministers reviewed the recent developments in bilateral relations and ways to elevate existing frameworks of joint cooperation in the artistic, economic and trade fields, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian foreign minister briefed Abdelatty on the US mediation efforts as regards the Ukrainian crisis and the outcome of the two rounds of indirect negotiations held in Jeddah and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

On that score, the Egyptian foreign minister asserted Cairo's support for those efforts in a way that leads to the restoration of security and stability.