Somalia: Djibouti Hosts Somali Leader for Talks On Security, Trade Ties

3 April 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Djibouti — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held key talks with Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh on Wednesday, focusing on strengthening brotherly ties and strategic cooperation between the two nations.

The leaders discussed deepening collaboration in security, economy, trade, and politics, underscoring their shared commitment to regional stability and prosperity.

According to a Villa Somalia statement, both presidents hailed the strong partnership between Somalia and Djibouti, which is rooted in the common interests of their people.

Mohamud thanked the Djiboutian government and people for their active role in supporting Somalia's peace efforts, development, and ongoing assistance. He specifically praised Djibouti's contribution to the fight against "Khawarij", a term often used for Al-Shabaab.

Guelleh reaffirmed Djibouti's unwavering support for its Somali "brothers," pledging to bolster aid in countering terrorism, rebuilding state institutions, and strengthening Somalia's security apparatus.

The meeting highlights the close ties between the Horn of Africa neighbors as they navigate shared challenges, including insurgency and economic recovery.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.