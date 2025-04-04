Somalia: Djibouti Hosts Somali Leader for Talks On Security, Trade Ties

Djibouti — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held key talks with Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh on Wednesday, focusing on strengthening brotherly ties and strategic cooperation between the two nations.

The leaders discussed deepening collaboration in security, economy, trade, and politics, underscoring their shared commitment to regional stability and prosperity.

According to a Villa Somalia statement, both presidents hailed the strong partnership between Somalia and Djibouti, which is rooted in the common interests of their people.

Mohamud thanked the Djiboutian government and people for their active role in supporting Somalia's peace efforts, development, and ongoing assistance. He specifically praised Djibouti's contribution to the fight against "Khawarij", a term often used for Al-Shabaab.

Guelleh reaffirmed Djibouti's unwavering support for its Somali "brothers," pledging to bolster aid in countering terrorism, rebuilding state institutions, and strengthening Somalia's security apparatus.

The meeting highlights the close ties between the Horn of Africa neighbors as they navigate shared challenges, including insurgency and economic recovery.