Somalia: Somali President Appoints New Navy Chief to Bolster Maritime Security

3 April 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Wednesday named Brigadier General Abdiwahab Abdullahi Omar as the new commander of the Somali Navy, signaling fresh efforts to strengthen maritime security and reassert control over the country's vast coastline.

In a statement from the president's office, Mohamud underscored the critical importance of maintaining a robust naval force to safeguard Somalia's waters and ensure national sovereignty.

"The government is working to reinforce the Somali Navy so it can take on the responsibility of securing and defending our maritime borders, which are vital to Somalia's unity and nationhood," the president said.

Mohamud also expressed gratitude to the outgoing navy commander, Admiral Abdi Warsame, for his efforts and service to the nation during his tenure, while urging the new appointee to redouble national efforts and accelerate reforms within the naval forces.

The appointment comes as Somalia's government pursues a broad campaign to rebuild its navy, which collapsed after years of conflict. Since 2023, hundreds of soldiers trained in countries such as Eritrea have returned to Somalia, establishing a new foundation for maritime security.

Somalia's strategic waters, located along key international shipping routes, have long been plagued by piracy, illegal fishing, and trafficking of illicit goods. Although the European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR) continues to operate in the region, Somalia is planning a gradual takeover of full control over its territorial waters.

