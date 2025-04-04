South Africa Sends Condolences to Thailand and Myanmar Following Earthquake

The South African Government has extended its heartfelt condolences to the people of Thailand and Myanmar following the devastating earthquake that has caused significant loss of life and extensive property damage.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), said the South African Embassy in Bangkok, is aware of 11 South African citizens affected by the earthquake and is rendering consular assistance to them.

Reports indicate that the death toll in Myanmar is expected to exceed 3 000, with 4 521 people injured and 441 missing.

In neighboring Thailand, the death toll from the earthquake rose to 21 on Tuesday, with hundreds of buildings affected.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Ronald Lamola, said South Africa stands in solidarity with the affected communities during this tragic time.

"The thoughts of the people of South Africa are with the families who have lost loved ones and those who have been injured. We commend the efforts of the emergency response teams and volunteers who are working tirelessly to provide relief and support to those in need," Lamola said in a statement.

Lamola added that: "In this time of sorrow, we extend our heartfelt sympathies and support to the people of Thailand and Myanmar."