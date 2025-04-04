South Africa: Omotoso Acquittal an 'Assault' On Fight Against GBV - Justice Committee

Parliament's Justice Committee has expressed concern over the acquittal of televangelist Timothy Omotoso on 32 serious charges, including allegations of rape, racketeering, human trafficking, and other crimes.

On Wednesday, Gqeberha High Court Judge Irma Schoeman acquitted the pastor and his co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho - stating that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had failed to prove their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Responding to the ruling, Justice Committee Chairperson, Xola Nqola, described the outcome of the case as an "assault on the fight against gender-based violence (GBV)".

"This is totally unacceptable. We need the National Prosecuting Authority to explain the weaknesses in the team, and the case they presented.

"Furthermore, the acquittal comes days after community activist and whistle-blower, Pamela Mabini, who was shot dead in her car in the driveway of her home in KwaZakhele, Gqeberha. Mabini was committed to supporting witnesses in this matter.

"With her gone, it seems we have failed our women, especially since the court referred to the poor quality of cross-examination as a contributing factor to the acquittal," Nqola said.

Assessing options

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority said it is studying the judgement and will consider legal options.

"Delivering the judgment, Judge Irma Schoeman found that the trio was not guilty due to the technicality, mainly that the former prosecutors in the case acted improperly, and the accused were not sufficiently cross-examined by the state.

"It is for that reason that the prosecuting team will study the judgement and decide which legal avenues to explore.

"In as much as the NPA does not seek to secure conviction at all costs, it remains committed to ensuring justice is served for the victims of crime and will go at all lengths to give a voice to the victims by exploring all the possible avenues," the NPA said.