Somalia Forms New Committee to Strengthen Fight Against Al-Shabaab and ISIS

Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has appointed a National Committee for the Support of the War against terrorist groups al-Shabaab and ISIS.

The committee, which will oversee the coordination of national efforts to combat these extremist groups, will be led by the country's Second Deputy Prime Minister, Abdishakur Abdi Ali.

The newly formed committee will focus on boosting financial and technical support for the Somali security forces and enhancing the capabilities of national defense efforts. It aims to provide strategic guidance and logistical support to the ongoing fight against al-Shabaab and ISIS militants operating in the region.

In his statement, Prime Minister Hamza expressed that the establishment of the committee is part of the government's broader strategy to strengthen efforts in the fight against terrorism.

He highlighted the crucial role of the committee in providing necessary support to the Somali National Army and allied forces, ensuring that they are adequately equipped to tackle the threats posed by the militant groups.

Prime Minister Hamza also extended his gratitude to the members of the committee and all those working tirelessly to improve the security situation in Somalia.

The committee's efforts are seen as critical to achieving lasting peace and stability in the country, with expectations that its work will help drive key military and counterterrorism strategies forward.