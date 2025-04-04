Somalia: Somali Cabinet Discusses Military Operations Against Al-Shabaab, Oil Exploration Progress

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Cabinet of the Federal Government of Somalia held its regular meeting today, focusing on the ongoing military operations to eradicate terrorist groups operating in various regions of the country.

During the meeting, a detailed report was presented regarding the current battles aimed at eliminating the extremist factions, with the Cabinet praising the bravery and sacrifices of the National Army and regional forces engaged in combat.

The Cabinet emphasized the importance of continued visits to the frontline to boost the morale of the nation's heroes fighting for peace and stability.

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, who chaired the meeting, also shared his recent visit to the battlefront in the Lower Shabelle region on Eid day. He urged continued support and reinforcement for the National Army, emphasizing the need for sustained assistance.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources presented an update on the ongoing oil exploration activities, highlighting the challenges faced. The Ministry confirmed that the 3D Seismic Survey will be completed by the end of this year, which will help identify potential oil fields and pave the way for the next phase of drilling.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved a proposal from the Ministry of Planning, Investment, and Economic Development to extend the term of Deputy Director of the National Statistics Agency, Abdirahman Omar Dahir.

This meeting underscores the government's commitment to both securing the country from terrorism and advancing its economic development goals, particularly in the oil sector.