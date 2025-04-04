South Africa: Johannesburg on High Alert Amid Heavy Downpours - South African News Briefs - April 4, 2025

Johannesburg on High Alert Amid Heavy Downpours

The Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) are on high alert as heavy rainfall affects many parts of the city, reports SABC News. EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo has advised motorists to drive cautiously, maintain a safe following distance, and avoid flooded roads and low-lying bridges. Residents living near riverbanks have been urged to exercise extreme caution during this period to ensure their safety.

Transport Intern Charged with Corruption in Sting Operation

Lutendo Makgoka, a 28-year-old intern at Mpumalanga's Department of Transport, appeared in the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court on corruption charges after being arrested in a sting operation, reports IOL. Police allege he solicited R6,500 from victims, promising them traffic officer jobs. Following a tip-off on April 1, the provincial anti-corruption unit set up an operation where Makgoka was caught accepting R2,000 from victims. The case has been postponed to April 17, 2025, for a bail application, with further charges possible as investigations continue. Limpopo Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has commended the swift action taken against corruption and urged the public to report such crimes.

Govt Pledges Support for Rape Victims in Matatiele Schools

The government has pledged support for the families of three young rape victims in Matatiele, Eastern Cape, where three children, aged six and seven, were assaulted at their schools last year, reports EWN. Parents are now questioning the safety of educational facilities, especially as one of the affected schools remains open. In the rural area of Gobizembe, one victim, a seven-year-old girl, continues to suffer severe physical and emotional trauma, including health complications that led to her hospitalization. She has since been transferred to a school in KwaZulu-Natal for a fresh start.

More South African news