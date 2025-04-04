Somalia Expels Swedish Counsellor in Sudden Diplomatic Fallout

The Somali government has declared Anna Saleem Högberg, the Counsellor and Head of Swedish Development Cooperation, persona non grata, expelling her from the country in a move that signals escalating diplomatic tensions between Somalia and Sweden.

Close government sources confirmed to Dalsan that the Swedish counsellor and her deputy ambassador were expelled. However, officials have not publicly disclosed the reasons behind the decision.

"I can confirm they have both been expelled due to reasons I can't share with you," a senior Somali government official, who requested anonymity, told Dalsan via phone. The government has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the expulsion.

Sweden and Somalia have historically maintained diplomatic and development ties, with Sweden playing a significant role in humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts in Somalia.

The Scandinavian country has been a key supporter of projects focused on governance, education, and economic development.

Sweden is also home to a significant Somali diaspora, with an estimated 50,000 Somalis residing in the country.

Many fled Somalia during the civil war in the early 1990s and have since established communities in cities like Stockholm, Gothenburg, and Malmö.

The Somali-Swedish community plays a crucial role in fostering ties between the two nations, often engaging in business, education, and advocacy initiatives.

The lack of an official explanation for the expulsion has sparked speculation over what may have prompted the move. Reports suggest that Högberg and her deputy allegedly smeared the Somali government, though details remain unclear.