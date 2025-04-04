Mogadishu, Somalia (Smn) — The Federal Government of Somalia recently expelled Anna Saleem Högberg, Sweden's Deputy Ambassador and Head of Development Cooperation, following accusations that she had undermined the reputation of the Somali government.

This decision came after serious allegations were levied against Högberg regarding her conduct and actions, which were believed to have damaged the image and dignity of the Somali government.

Reports suggest that Högberg was involved in actions and statements deemed harmful to the relationship and trust between Somalia and Sweden. It was alleged that she spoke disparagingly of the Somali government, leading the Somali administration to take action. Additionally, it was reported that Högberg had ties to organizations and groups not supportive of the Somali government, further exacerbating tensions.

The Global Bar Magazine, based in Stockholm, reported that the Somali government took this step after learning that Högberg had violated the protocols and ethics governing diplomatic relations with Somalia. In a formal decision, the Somali government declared that Högberg could no longer remain in the country, marking a shift in the relationship between the two nations and signaling a need for further dialogue and understanding.

As of now, no official statement has been released by the Swedish government, though Sweden has criticized Somalia's actions as inappropriate. Meanwhile, the Somali government has refrained from making a formal comment on the matter, though some reports indicate that the situation is still under investigation.

The Somali government's decision has raised questions about the future of relations between the two countries, particularly concerning Swedish aid and cooperation in Somalia's development. The impact of this decision on ongoing collaborative projects remains uncertain, and it could influence Sweden's future support for Somalia.