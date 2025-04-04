Malawi/South Africa: Banyana Intensify Preparations Ahead of First Meeting Against Malawi

3 April 2025
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

Coach Dr Desiree Ellis' Sasol-sponsored charges face Malawi at UJ Soweto Campus on Saturday, 5 April 2025 and return to the same venue on Tuesday, 8 April 2025 as part of their build-up to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in July 2025.

Jermaine Seoposenwe linked up with the squad today, while Hilda Magaia is expected to join the team tomorrow. Both players were delayed due to severe weather conditions in the United States of America that impacted their travel schedules.

Dr Ellis addressed the media after the morning training session and emphasised the team's focus, despite uncertainty around Malawi's squad selection.

"We do not have control over who the opponents (Malawi) select as part of their team," she said. "We will prepare the way we prepare. Malawi have shown (their mettle) at COSAFA and have grown really well.

"They've shown that they're a force to be reckoned with. They've shown their physicality and how they've evolved. They can play without their big players and we're going to take nothing for granted."

These two friendlies provide the technical team with an opportunity to test combinations, build match fitness, and strengthen team chemistry ahead of the continental showpiece.

Banyana Banyana veteran Noko Matlou will be retiring from international football after the matches against Malawi and the two-match series will be the 39-year-old's farewell.

The series will be a swansong for another veteran, Nompumelelo Nyandeni, who is set to earn her 150th cap. Only Janine van Wyk (185) and Matlou (173) have more caps than her.

Banyana Banyana will continue daily training sessions at UJ Auckland Park leading up to the opening match on Saturday.

