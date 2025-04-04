Somalia: HGFD Leaders Witness Transformative Impact At SOS Children's Villages in Somalia

SOS Children's Villages in Somalia marked a defining moment with a visit from a high-profile delegation of HGFD (SOS Kinderdorf weltweit), led by CEO Lanna Idriss and Regional Director for ESAF & MENA, Aladin Ormanovic.

The visit illuminated the profound work being done to support vulnerable children and youth at Children's Village Mogadishu, sparking inspiration and hope.

The HGFD representatives explored the cornerstone initiatives driving SOS's mission. They toured the children's village, a nurturing sanctuary for orphaned and at-risk youth, and the mother and child hospital, where essential medical care is transforming lives.

A standout moment was their review of the climate-smart farming project--a trailblazing effort blending sustainability with community empowerment.

"This visit underscores the tangible difference our programs make," said Abdikadir Farah,National Director of SOS Children's Villages Somalia. "From providing a safe haven to pioneering green solutions, we're building resilience for Somalia's future."

Idriss praised the operation's scope, stating, "Seeing the children thrive here and the innovative farming initiative in action is a testament to what strategic collaboration can achieve. HGFD remains committed to this vital work."

Ormanovic echoed the sentiment, highlighting the partnership's reach. "The hospital's impact on mothers and children, paired with sustainable agriculture, shows a holistic approach to uplifting communities. It's a model worth replicating," he said.

The delegation's presence reaffirmed HGFD's unwavering support, a backbone of SOS's efforts to elevate Somalia's most disadvantaged. The climate-smart project, in particular, stood out as an exemplar of innovation, using eco-friendly techniques to bolster food security and economic stability.

"SOS and HGFD are forging a powerful alliance," Farah added. "Together, we're not just responding to needs--we're crafting a foundation for radiant futures."

This visit comes amid growing global attention on sustainable development in fragile regions.

For SOS Children's Villages, it's a milestone in their mission to transform lives, one child, one family, one community at a time.