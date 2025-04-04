Zimbabwe: President Removes Minister Nyoni

4 April 2025
The Herald (Harare)

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has relieved Environment, Climate and Wildlife Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni of her duties with immediate effect.

In a statement, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya, said the decision was made in accordance with Section 340, subsection (1), paragraph (f), as read with section 108, subsection (1), paragraph (a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

"His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa, has exercised his constitutional powers to relieve Honourable Sithembiso Gile Gladys Nyoni of her ministerial duties with immediate effect," said Dr Rushwaya.

