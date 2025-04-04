Ethiopia: From Training Grounds to Battlefields: Is Amhara Conflict Shifting Amid Mass Deployment of Anti-Riot Militias, Regular Police?

Addis Abeba — Since the federal government declared a state of emergency in Amhara in August 2023, the conflict has largely been fought between the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) and the non-state militia group, Fano. However, the dynamics of the confrontation appear to be shifting with the growing involvement of regional anti-riot militias and regular police forces. Analysts and scholars say the recent graduation and deployment of thousands of these regional forces across conflict-hit areas signal their readiness to join the battlefield, marking a new phase in the ongoing unrest.

Last week, the Amhara Regional State Police Commission announced the graduation of over 10,000 anti-riot militia members and regular police officers from its 33rd training cohort. The trainees, who underwent "several months of instruction," completed their program at the Bir Sheleko Basic Paramilitary Training Center.

The graduation ceremony, held on 27 March, 2025, was attended by prominent regional officials, including Arega Kebede, president of the Amhara region, and senior commanders from the Regional State Police, such as Commissioner Desalegn Tasew. Officials from the ENDF were also present.

During the ceremony, Desalegn Tasew, Head of the Amhara Peace and Security Bureau and Cluster Coordinator for Administrative Affairs, provided insights into "the present security situation and the public and government's interests." He "briefed the trainees on the objectives, significance, and goals of their training" and emphasized that it would enhance their understanding of their role in "maintaining regional stability."

Desalegn further stressed that the trainees are expected to "take on significant responsibilities in securing lasting peace, overcoming challenges, and contributing not only to the region's peace, security, and development but also to safeguarding national security."

The newly graduated anti-riot militias and regular police officers have been deployed across both urban and rural areas in more than seven zones of the region. These include the South Wollo Zone, encompassing Dessie city and Gashena; Debre Birhan City in the North Shewa Zone; Gondar city and Metemma town in the North Gondar Zone; Debre Tabor town and Fogera district in the South Gondar Zone; Debre Markos town in the East Gojjam Zone; and Durbete town and South Achefer district in the North Gojjam Zone.

Local authorities, including those in the East Gojjam and South Gondar zones, have also been conducting independent training programs for "peacekeepers" and militia members.

The development comes two months after Lieutenant General Alemshet Degife, Military Advisor to the Chief of Staff of the ENDF and Chief of the Fire Command, outlined plans for the military to withdraw from policing duties and transfer responsibilities to regional police and militias.

In a two-part interview with ENDF media in January 2025, Lieutenant General Alemshet emphasized, "It is not sustainable for the national defense force to be deployed in every village, woreda, kebele, and city."

The lieutenant general highlighted the strain of continuous military deployments over the past five to six years, referencing operations in the Tigray, Oromia, and Amhara regions. He revealed a strategy to return the military to its camps for training, stating, "We are thinking as well as planning to return the military to its camp and start training. In this regard, we believe we will succeed, and our military will have the opportunity to rest."

According to Alemshet, the remaining task is for police and militias to replace the military and maintain order. "The police and militias should coordinate with the community to protect neighborhoods and control roads," he added.

Sisay Assemrie, assistant professor of political philosophy at the University of Gondar, acknowledged the challenges of deploying the army in the conflict and restoring peace in the region.

"Due to its military discipline, the army cannot simply open fire indiscriminately. I don't believe the army, even by mistake, wants any Ethiopian to die," he stated. "Operating in an unfamiliar environment and under intense stress, the army is suffering casualties on the battlefield, losing its members, and witnessing destruction firsthand."

Unless you stop the conflict through negotiation and dialogue, a shift in the dynamics of the confrontation can only mean replacing those who are dying." Sisay Assemrie, assistant professor of political philosophy at the University of Gondar

Sisay argues that the increased deployment of regional anti-riot militias and regular police forces is a premature decision and will not resolve the underlying issues. He asserts that the evolving nature of the conflict demonstrates the government's claim of resolution is unfounded.

"The federal government should be striving to stop the conflict through negotiation by engaging all the relevant actors, including the public," he said. "Unless you stop the conflict through negotiation and dialogue, a shift in the dynamics of the confrontation can only mean replacing those who are dying."

Addisu Getaneh, a defense attorney and a legal expert, does not believe the military will withdraw, nor does he think that the claim of a decision being made is supported by concrete evidence, rather than by individual opinions or discussions circulating on various platforms. "If a decision for withdrawal has indeed been made, it must be determined which authority made it and whether it is legitimate," he stated. "The military should withdraw from the region only if the decision is justified and appropriate."

However, Addisu contends that the military should not have been deployed initially. "The conflict began when the military entered the region and when the federal government attempted to disarm armed groups within the region," he stated. "Debating whether militias or the military should continue fighting will not fundamentally resolve the issue. What is needed is a political solution."

Death toll climbs, property damage soars

Since August 2023, the Amhara region has endured multiple crises following its emergence as the epicenter of a militarized conflict between government forces and various factions of the Fano armed groups. This conflict has spread across significant portions of the regional state.

This conflict has intensified in late September 2024 after the Ethiopian National Defense Force and regional authorities pledged to conduct "law enforcement operations" until "peace is fully restored."

The ongoing clashes in Amhara continue to claim civilian lives.

In its quarterly report released in January 2025, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) documented widespread extrajudicial killings, including those of pregnant women and children, amidst the ongoing militarized conflict in the Amhara region.

The report, covering the period from mid-September to December 2024, details extrajudicial killings, forced disappearances, arbitrary detentions, property destruction, and other violations, particularly in the conflict-affected Amhara region.

It details incidents in which government security forces allegedly killed civilians following clashes with non-state Fano militias. The EHRC also accuses Fano militias of killing civilians, reportedly for "supporting the Prosperity Party government" or "fighting Fano alongside the military."

The region also remains one of Ethiopia's most severely affected by internal conflict, which significantly hinders aid delivery and vital infrastructure reconstruction. Previous reports from Addis Standard consistently document the deteriorating humanitarian situation, citing mass killings, displacement, food shortages, and the disruption of essential services.

In recent weeks, fighting has reignited across several areas of the Amhara region after the launching of an operation dubbed as "campaign for unity" by Fano militants. This resurgence includes deadly clashes in the Central Gondar and North Gojjam zones that occurred last month, resulting in civilian casualties."

In addition to causing significant harm to civilians, the ongoing conflict between government security forces and Fano militants in the Amhara region continues to result in extensive property damage. Reports indicate that numerous social and economic institutions have been destroyed, resulting in property losses exceeding 15 billion birr.

Recently, regional authorities announced their efforts to secure $10 billion in funding to support recovery from the devastating impact of the conflict.

Path to Peace

Although he emphasizes that the national defense force cannot patrol every neighborhood and kebele to maintain peace, Sisay maintains that the government's plan to continue the fight using militias is unsustainable.

"The government cannot maintain control for more than a few months with militias and riot police," he argued. "The problem should be solved peacefully, not by changing the military alignment. What is needed is to recognize and respond to the people's demands."

However, Addisu believes that if the army withdraws from the region, it will bring a certain degree of stability. "The main reason is that the conflict escalated due to the defense force's use of force," he explained.

Sisay asserts that Fano fighters are growing stronger in various aspects, including ideology. "Their discourse, structure, and manpower are all growing stronger," he stated.

If the army withdraws from the region, it will bring a certain degree of stability." Addisu Getaneh, a defense attorney and a legal expert

The professor of political philosophy elaborated, "They [Fano] are strengthening themselves with commando units, and their structure is evolving from battalion and regiment levels to command levels. Regarding their logistics, for example, if you look at their weaponry, the amount of weapons they possess is steadily increasing."

Addisu concurs with Sisay's observation.

"According to our country's administrative structure, power originates from the lowest administrative units, such as kebele and woreda (district), and ascends to the zone and ultimately to the regional level," he states. "It is evident, not only from their own statements but also from information disseminated by the government, that they [Fano] have captured numerous kebele and districts."

As Fano continues to develop its structure and organization, Sisay anticipates that dismantling it will become increasingly difficult. "Unless the conflict is resolved peacefully, it will not come to an end and could potentially lead to the disintegration of Ethiopia as a country."

A few senior army commanders have also called for dialogue and peaceful means to resolve the conflict.

Speaking at the Second Parliamentary Citizens Forum on 22 January, 2025, Brigadier General Kebede Regasa, Commandant of the Ethiopian Defense University, warned that Ethiopia's survival "depends on achieving national consensus." He stressed that such a consensus is "not to satisfy individuals or groups' interests" but is essential for "the existence of the country."

Brigadier General Kebede urged stakeholders to critically assess the nation's situation, pointing out that "Ethiopia remains one of the few countries," in the 21st century, "engaged in civil war."

He called on the government to prioritize dialogue to prevent further bloodshed, stating, "We don't want to pay any more sacrifice. Sit down and discuss," and further emphasized, "Solve your problem."

Sisay also emphasized the need for a genuine Ethiopian approach to resolving the country's challenges, stressing that "the longer the war continues, the greater the risk of foreign intervention."

"While there is some indication of foreign involvement now, it has not reached a critical level," he noted. "However, in the future, some countries may take sides, supplying weapons and resources. At that point, we may no longer control the war, and even if we want to stop it, we might not be able to."