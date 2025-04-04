Nigeria: 'Air Peace's London Flight, Emirates' Return Reduced Int'l Air Fares'

On the international scene, Ohunayo noted that the introduction of Air Peace on the Lagos-London route and the return of Emirates were able to bring down fares marginally.

He added, "It also helped in increasing the number of passengers on the international routes and other airlines like Rwanda Air and Air Maroc etc had to adjust their fares with the introduction of Air Peace and with that there were more people who took advantage of that to travel.

Airlines recorded 1,320 cancelled flights, 38,061 delays in 2024

Meanwhile, both international and domestic airline operators recorded 1,320 cancelled flights and 38,061 delays in 2024.

In an executive summary on international and domestic flight operations for 2024 released by the NCAA, domestic airlines, with 15 operators, recorded 33,235 delayed flights, while international airlines, with 30 operators, had 4,426 delays.

Regarding cancellations, international airlines recorded 131 canceled flights, while domestic airlines had 1,189 cancellations.

Overall, the aviation authority said 70,543 flights were operated in the domestic space, while 14,359 flights were recorded in the international sector in 2024.

The data showed that among the 30 airlines that operated the international space, Delta Airline, Value Jet and Uganda Air recorded the highest number of delays.

The report said Value Jet (100 per cent) delayed all its four flights, Delta Airline (60 per cent) delayed 235 out of 390 operations and cancelled nine flights.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

More so, Uganda Air recorded 96 delayed flights (57 per cent) out of 168 operated in the year under review.

On the contrary, Virgin Atlantic had the least number of delays in international flights, with the airline recording 26 delays out of 362 operations, representing 8 per cent and just one cancelled flight.

Other airlines with low records are United Airlines, with 18 delayed flights out of 171 operations (11 per cent) and Saudi Air with 19 delays, representing 16 per cent of 121 operations.

According to the NCAA, Air Peace had the highest number of flight delays in 2024.

The airline recorded 7,619 delayed flights out of 15,413 operations in the year.

Next on the list is United Airlines, with 4,559 delayed flights out of 7,794 operations.

Arik Air clinched third place with 5,027 as the total number of delayed flights out of 10,699 flights operated.

In terms of cancelled flights, the three flights with the highest records in 2024 were Air Peace (333), Arik Air (215), and Ibom Air (140).