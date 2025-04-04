Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Laughs Off Geza's Audacious Bid to Remove Mnangagwa

ZANU PF has scoffed at war veteran Blessed Geza's bid to oust President Emmerson Mnangagwa, presenting a united front despite glaring factionalism within the ruling party.

Geza called for nationwide demonstrations which led to a stayaway on Monday. The expelled Zanu PF Central Committee member is registering his displeasure with Mnangagwa's government, which he accuses of overseeing corruption in the country.

The move has been laughed off as a failure by the government, but observers have signalled the stayaway as a sign of discontent among Zimbabweans.

Speaking recently in Harare, ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said the ruling party shows no signs of waning, taking a swipe at the militant Geza.

"ZANU PF is a mass party; we are not a vanguard party. Along the way, in a mass party, there are bound to be other individuals who may have certain ideas, and every once in a while, they may try to test their mettle along those ideas. But in this instance, the party has shown that it is very much united.

"We are proceeding with the affairs of the party in a united way, and the rejection of that individual and his agenda of thuggery--of unprocedural removal of leadership from power--was rejected by the people," said Mutsvangwa.

There are reports of factionalism in ZANU PF, one faction backing an extension of President Mnangagwa's rule beyond the constitutionally stipulated two terms, while another is pushing for a renewal of the party's leadership.

Geza is leading a faction that insists Mnangagwa steps down before the end of his final term and has pledged to remove him from power.