Zimbabwe: New OK Zimbabwe Management Seeks to Raise U.S.$30 Million to Cover Funding Gap, Blames Tough Economic Environment

A cautionary statement issued under the guidance of OK Zimbabwe management still blames the giant retailer's problems on the tough economic environment.

Last month, the retailer fired its management team led by Max Karombo and recalled former chief executive Willard Zireva from retirement to lead its revival.

Market speculators said the decisions effectively hinted that Karombo's team had failed to deliver. Throughout his tenure, Karombo's team pleaded with authorities to address the tough economic environment.

The new management now appears to have come head on with the tough operating environment, reciting past problems raised by the sacked executive.

"The difficult operating environment has been characterized by: macroeconomic volatility, including pricing issues related to the exchange rate, while informal players operated without this constraint, giving them a competitive advantage.

"Additionally, inflationary pressures have impacted cost structures and pricing strategies; liquidity constraints in the broader economy, affecting consumer spending and the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash flows; and working capital challenges leading to disruptions in supply chain and reduced stock availability," OK Zimbabwe Company Secretary, Margaret Munyuru said.

The company, Munyuru said has been unable to maintain adequate stock levels as many suppliers can no longer continue providing goods and services due to outstanding unpaid balances directly impacting product availability across the Company's stores, affecting revenue generation and overall business performance, particularly in the last six months where trading levels were not adequate to cover costs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Environment Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As a result of all the above, the company now anticipates making a significant loss for the year ended 31 March 2025.

"In light of the foregoing, the Board of Directors has resolved to undertake a capital raise in the sum of up to US$30 million to bridge the funding gap and stabilize the Company's financial position. The capital raise will be a combination of a rights issue, private placement and debt instruments.

"The capital-raising initiative is expected to strengthen the company's balance sheet and liquidity position; enhance working capital availability to ensure smooth business operations; and support the Company's strategic turnaround plan," she said.

The Company plans to publish a circular to shareholders incorporating notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting of Members for the purpose of considering and approving the capital raise.

"Accordingly, shareholders and the investing public are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's shares. Further announcements will be made in accordance with regulatory requirements as and when there are material developments," added Munyuru.