Zimbabwe: 17 Malawians to Spend Over Two Weeks in Jail As Authorities Try to Secure Chewa Interpreter

4 April 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Seventeen Malawian nationals who were arrested Sunday for entering Zimbabwe without valid travel documents have been remanded in custody until April 16 as authorities look for a Chewa interpreter.

The group was arrested after a bus they were travelling in on March 30 was involved in an accident and police officers who attended to the scene found that 17 of the passengers did not have valid travel documents.

They appeared before the Karoi Magistrates Court.

In a statement Thursday, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPA), "Seventeen Malawian nationals were arrested and appeared before the Karoi Magistrates' Court after they were found without valid travel documents following a fatal bus accident on the 30th of March, 2025.

"The Malawian registered Achisi Bus was traveling along the Harare-Chirundu Road when it crashed near the 165 km peg. Police officers responding to the accident discovered that 17 passengers had no valid entry permits for Zimbabwe.

"The bus driver fled the scene, raising human trafficking suspicions. They were remanded in custody until April 16, 2025, as authorities seek a Chewa interpreter."

Several foreign nationals arrested in Zimbabwe will be attempting to illegally cross into neighboring South Africa in search of better opportunities and Zimbabwe serves as a key transit route.

Some illegal immigrants end up staying in custody for several years awaiting deportation.

Immigration chief director Respect Gono last year told state media that as of September 23, there were 368 jailed illegal immigrants, 274 were awaiting deportation, 61 were serving prison sentences and 33 were awaiting trial for various offences.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.