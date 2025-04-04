Zimbabwe: 17 Malawians to Spend Over Two Weeks in Jail As Authorities Try to Secure Chewa Interpreter

Seventeen Malawian nationals who were arrested Sunday for entering Zimbabwe without valid travel documents have been remanded in custody until April 16 as authorities look for a Chewa interpreter.

The group was arrested after a bus they were travelling in on March 30 was involved in an accident and police officers who attended to the scene found that 17 of the passengers did not have valid travel documents.

They appeared before the Karoi Magistrates Court.

In a statement Thursday, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPA), "Seventeen Malawian nationals were arrested and appeared before the Karoi Magistrates' Court after they were found without valid travel documents following a fatal bus accident on the 30th of March, 2025.

"The Malawian registered Achisi Bus was traveling along the Harare-Chirundu Road when it crashed near the 165 km peg. Police officers responding to the accident discovered that 17 passengers had no valid entry permits for Zimbabwe.

"The bus driver fled the scene, raising human trafficking suspicions. They were remanded in custody until April 16, 2025, as authorities seek a Chewa interpreter."

Several foreign nationals arrested in Zimbabwe will be attempting to illegally cross into neighboring South Africa in search of better opportunities and Zimbabwe serves as a key transit route.

Some illegal immigrants end up staying in custody for several years awaiting deportation.

Immigration chief director Respect Gono last year told state media that as of September 23, there were 368 jailed illegal immigrants, 274 were awaiting deportation, 61 were serving prison sentences and 33 were awaiting trial for various offences.