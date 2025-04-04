Zimbabwe: We Will Not Allow Any Non-Cricketing Event At Queens Sports Club - Zimbabwe Cricket

Zimbabwe Cricket says no permission has been granted for the Bulawayo Shutdown show headlined by Winky D and Uncle Waffles on April 26 to take place at Queens Sports Club.

Flyers circulating for the Bulawayo Shutdown concert show Queens Sports Club as the set venue but the club's custodians, Zimbabwe Cricket, said legal action will be taken against the promoters responsible for the misrepresentation.

Local and regional artists, including Winky D, Uncle Waffles, Zee Nxumalo, EEMOH, DJ Tira, Nasty C, Emtee, Enzo Ishall, Oriyano, Bazooker, Killer T, and Mzoe 7 are set to perform at the shutdown.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Cricket said it will not sanction any non-cricketing event to take place at the Queens Sports Club.

"Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has noted with concern the circulation of advertising material falsely claiming that a musical show is scheduled to take place at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on 26 April 2025.

"ZC wishes to categorically state that it has not granted the organisers of the said event any consent to hold a concert at Queens Sports Club, venue of our upcoming Test series.

"Any claims suggesting otherwise are misleading and should be disregarded.

"As the custodians of the venue, ZC's priority remains the game of cricket, and we will not permit the concert or any other non-cricketing event to take place at Queens Sports Club. ZC therefore strongly warns the show organisers to desist from misleading the public with false advertisements," reads the statement.

Zimbabwe is set to host a Test series against South Africa and New Zealand in June and August at Queens Sports Club.