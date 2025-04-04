Zimbabwe: Four in Court Over Arson Attacks At Chivayo, Tagwirei, Mangudya's Business Premises

Four men from Chitungwiza were on Wednesday dragged to court facing malicious damage to property charges after they allegedly burnt cars at various business premises in Harare.

The incidents took place ahead of the foiled March 31 demonstrations.

The suspects are Last Matarutse, Abel Jobe, Kizito Chinhanga and Thomas Chanetsa.

They appeared separately before Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa, who remanded them in custody to April 14 and advised them to apply for bail at the High Court.

According to court papers, on March 28 2025, at about 0215 hours, Matarutse with the intent to destroy the premises of IMC Communications company located at 42 Lanack Road Avondale, drove his silver Toyota Corolla, to the premises.

"Upon arrival, he allegedly parked his vehicle at the premises' entrance gate and set the vehicle on fire in intending to destroy the entire IMC Communications premises, thereby causing damage to the lighting system and a sign post inscribed Starlink authorised dealer."

It is alleged that Jobe, on the same day, went to Sano Complex Goromonzi driving his blue Nissan Sunny motor vehicle and parked outside the premises.

The state alleged his intention was to burn the complex.

"He set his vehicle on fire and the car exploded, but nothing was destroyed at the complex."

The State further alleges that on the same day and around the same time, with the intent to destroy the premises of Sakunda Holdings at number 11 Argyle Road, Avondale with fire, Chininga drove his blue Nissan X-Trail to the premises.

"Upon arrival, the accused parked his motor vehicle at the premises' entrance gate and set the vehicle on fire intending to destroy the entire premises," the State alleges.

On the same day, Chanetsa, went to DA Service Station, at number 486A Glennara Avenue, North Highlands, Harare with the intention to burn down the premises.

"Upon arrival, the accused parked his vehicle at the premises' forecourt and set the vehicle on fire, intending to destroy the entire service station, but the fire was extinguished before it destroyed any property."